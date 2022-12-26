ADVERTISEMENT

'Cirkus' Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Comedy Collects A Dismal 20.05 Crore

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Cirkus' Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Comedy Collects A Dismal 20.05 Crore
i

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Cirkus, collected a dismal 20.5 crore at the box office on its third day. The Rohit Shetty film, which released last Friday, (23 December), minted 7.5 crores on its first day and Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film saw a marginal growth of 15 per cent on Sunday. And it was hoped that the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh would help erase the lull that Bollywood films are facing in view of their box-office numbers. However, despite it being a holiday season, the Rohit Shetty fail failed to pull in the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, delivered Rohit Shetty's worst opening in a decade. His last release Sooryavanshi, which hit theatres during the pandemic, opened at Rs 26.29 crore. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.

Also Read

Cirkus Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Struggles, Collects Rs 12.65 Crore

Cirkus Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Struggles, Collects Rs 12.65 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranveer Singh   Rohit Shetty   Cirkus 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×