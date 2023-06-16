Bombay HC Quashes Case Against Mika Singh For 'Forcibly Kissing' Rakhi Sawant

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed a case against singer Mika Singh for "forcibly kissing" actor Rakhi Sawant during his birthday party in 2006. The FIR and the chargesheet that were filed by Sawant have now been quashed with her consent.
A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and SG Dige took into account an affidavit submitted by Sawant before announcing the decision.
According to a report by PTI, in the affidavit, Sawant gave her consent for the said matter, saying that she and Singh had resolved the matter amicably. It further mentioned that we "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part."
Singh was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault). The FIR was registered by Sawant on 11 June 2006, and alleged that the singer had forcibly kissed her during his birthday celebration at a restaurant in Mumbai.
The actor moved the High Court in April this year to quash the chargesheet filed by the police following Sawant's complaint.
Following the incident, Singh was arrested on molestation charges by the Mumbai police and was released on bail later.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)