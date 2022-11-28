'Bhoot Bungla' to 'Bhediya': The Evolution of Horror Comedies In Bollywood

The rise of horror comedies has been quite evident in Bollywood in the past few years. The year 2022 alone had three consecutive releases in the same genre, with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. For a sub-genre that only appears on the silver screen once every three to four years, it has suddenly managed to pull in a sizeable audience.

To find out the reason behind its surging popularity, let's look at the evolution of horror comedies in Bollywood through the years: