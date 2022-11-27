Podcast: Do I Like Varun Dhawan's Bhediya?
Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the third installment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, comprising horror comedies with a message.
After Stree and Roohi, Vijan now pulls focus to the age-old nature vs development debate, set in the town of Ziro (Lower Subansiri district) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Topics: Bhediya Entertainment Varun Dhawan
