Bhoot Police Review: Saif Ali Khan Steals the Show in This Witty Horror-Comedy

Bhoot Police isn’t without flaws. The pleasures dwindle and the story loses steam towards the end as the makers, after mocking ghosts and spirits, must make one credible version of it. Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are welcome additions and keep the fun going. Jacqueline making Instagram Reels while getting under everyone’s skin makes us chuckle. Javed Jaffery plays a huffing and puffing policeman and has a limited role, but is a total hoot.

Saif is solid and Bhoot Police puts us in a particularly forgiving mood where the lulls don’t ruin the whole film for us. Harmless fun is always a good idea.

Our rating: 3 Quints out of 5