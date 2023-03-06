'Bholaa' Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Tabu Team Up in High-Octane Action Drama
'Bholaa' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, is slated for its theatrical release on 30 March.
The official trailer for Bholaa was released on Monday, 6 March. The action-packed thriller stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. It is also Devgn's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.
The film's trailer is packed with many high-octane action sequences. It features Devgn as a prisoner who plays an aid for Tabu, an injured police officer.
Directed and co-produced by Devgn, Bholaa is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Kaithi was an action thriller that followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.
Besides the leads, Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. As per reports, Abhishek Bahchcan and Amala Paul have special appearances in the film.
Bholaa will hit the silver screens on 30 March 2023 in 3D.
