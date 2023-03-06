'Bholaa' Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Tabu Team Up in High-Octane Action Drama

The film's trailer is packed with many high-octane action sequences. It features Devgn as a prisoner who plays an aid for Tabu, an injured police officer.

Directed and co-produced by Devgn, Bholaa is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Kaithi was an action thriller that followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.