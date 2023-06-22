Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Film to Have Its World Premiere in Paris

“Bawaal will be first shown at the iconic theatre in Salle Gustave Eiffel which is located on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower. The theatre offers a beautiful panoramic skyline of Paris. The film’s premiere will happen close to its release date in July and along with the film’s starcast some French dignitaries are also expected to attend the premiere. This is the first Indian film to be screened at this celebrated venue," the source told the publication.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bawaal was announced in 2020 and was wrapped up in July last year. The film was supposed to release on 6 October 2023.