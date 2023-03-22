ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' to Release on This Date

'Bawaal' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The makers of Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, have finally unveiled its release date. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit the big screens on 6 October. Bawaal will also mark the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi and Varun.

Varun took to Twitter on Wednesday, 22 March, to share the news with his fans and wrote, "#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023. First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am and Excited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir!"

Janhvi reshared Varun's tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ab toh October tak mannat rakhna hi padega, no more cheato." (Now, I will have to keep a promise that no more cheato till October). 

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, whereas Janhvi's last film was Mili.

