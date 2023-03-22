Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' to Release on This Date
'Bawaal' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The makers of Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, have finally unveiled its release date. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit the big screens on 6 October. Bawaal will also mark the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi and Varun.
Varun took to Twitter on Wednesday, 22 March, to share the news with his fans and wrote, "#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023. First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am and Excited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir!"
Take a look at his tweet here:
Janhvi reshared Varun's tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ab toh October tak mannat rakhna hi padega, no more cheato." (Now, I will have to keep a promise that no more cheato till October).
Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.
On the work front, Varun was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, whereas Janhvi's last film was Mili.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.