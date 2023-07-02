ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Postponed; Makers to Announce New Release Date: Report

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was initially slated for its release on 11 August.

The release of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been postponed, as per reports. The makers recently unveiled the film's pre-teaser, announcing that the actioner will hit the silver screen on 11 August.

However, the film's release has been reportedly pushed to December. While the film's makers are yet to make an official announcement to confirm the same.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the news of the film's postponement. He wrote, "Exclusive Animal is not arriving on Independence Day weekend... Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, won’t release on 11 August, 2023. Yes, the film has been postponed. A new release date will be announced in the coming days. Bhushan Kumar."

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Animal's VFX is the reason for the delay. A source told the publication that Animal is one of the most ambitious projects of T-Series, and they don't want to compromise on quality. The makers supposedly need more time to give the audience a world-class product.

"Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers, along with Ranbir Kapoor, took a collective call to delay the film to December," the source further told the publication.

In addition to the leads, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Topics:  Anil Kapoor   Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

