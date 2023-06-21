Cine Workers' Body Writes Letter to PM Modi, Calls For a Ban on 'Adipurush'

The All India Cine Workers Association, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demanded a ban on the screening of Om Raut's film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.
The epic action-drama, which hit the big screens on 16 June, is inspired by the Ramayana. The AICWA claimed in the letter that the film has "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma," and it "defames" the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.
In their open letter to PM Modi, the association said, "Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India, no matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan, who looks like a Character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe."
The letter also asked for an FIR to be filed against Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, and the producers.
Take a look at their letter here:
Although the association didn't demand any legal action against the actors of the film, it stated in the letter, "Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shouldn’t have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema."
The letter further called Adipurush a "complete disaster of faith in Shri Ram and the Ramayan".
The AICWA claimed that, with their demand, they are seeking to preserve the sacredness and reverence associated with divine figures like Lord Ram, Maa Sita, and the devoted Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman.
Ever since its release the Om Raut directorial has received widespread criticism, including several protests and calls for bans.
In addition to the lead actors, Adipurush also stars Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, Trupti Toradmal, and Vatsal Sheth in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Prasad Sutar, and Krishan Kumar.
