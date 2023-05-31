'10 Years of YJHD': Director Ayan Mukerji Confesses He's Not Fully Seen the Film

Ayan promised his fans that he would try to watch the film at least once a year. "But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie," he added.

He further wrote in his caption, "In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!"

He concluded his note by saying, "Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me!"