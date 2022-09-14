'We Are Thinking About It': Ayan On Shah Rukh's Spin-off Story in 'Brahmastra'
'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has been a success in the box office so far.
Ayan Mukerji who directed Brahmastra Part One- Shiva in a recent interview spoke about a possible spin off story to Shah Rukh Khan's character. The success of the first instalment has already left the fans wanting more. But the possibility of a spin-off film headed by Shah Rukh was already in the works when the shooting was taking place, according to Ayan. In the interview, he also spoke about how he understands why the character is getting so much love.
He spoke to The Indian Express, stating, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets."
He also went on to add, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves."
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. Shah Rukh had a cameo in the film.
