'It'll Be Quite Interesting': Ranbir Kapoor On 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani' Sequel

This isn't the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has hinted at the possibility of a sequel to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani'.

Ranbir Kapoor has recently expressed his interest in a sequel to Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.

During a recent virtual chat with his fans, the actor revealed that director Ayan Mukerji had a "nice story" for the sequel, but had to put it on hold after he got occupied with Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, also starring Ranbir.

This isn't the first time that Ranbir has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. In 2018, he spoke about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, stating that Ayan had an idea for it, and that the story would be easier to make than Brahmāstra.

I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.
Ranbir Kapoor, Actor

Currently, Ranbir is busy with his upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmāstra: Part Two and Three in the pipeline.

