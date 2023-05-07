'It'll Be Quite Interesting': Ranbir Kapoor On 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani' Sequel

Ranbir Kapoor has recently expressed his interest in a sequel to Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.

During a recent virtual chat with his fans, the actor revealed that director Ayan Mukerji had a "nice story" for the sequel, but had to put it on hold after he got occupied with Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, also starring Ranbir.