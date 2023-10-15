Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants; Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande & Others

The 17th edition of television's top reality show Bigg Boss started from today. Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan and has a massive fan following. The OTT version of the show concluded in August and was won by Elvish Yadav. Grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17 was telecasted today on Colors TV and JioCinema.
This season of Bigg Boss has a lot of twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. The house has been divided into three sections - House 1, House 2, and House 3 and is based on Dil, Dimaag, and Dum theme. Mannara Chopra was the first contestant to enter the house. Famous comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. Let us check out the names of all contestants of Bigg Boss 17 below.
The show will include both couples and single contestants. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhat entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as first couple. Navid Sole is the one and only overseas contestant of the season. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is the second couple of the show. Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were seen at loggerheads during the Grand Premiere.
Bigg Boss 17: Confirmed List of All Contestants
Following is the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants.
Mannara Chopra
Munawar Faruqui
Aishwarya Sharma
Neil Bhat
Navid Sole
Anurag Dobhal/ Babu Bhaiya (motovlogger)
Sana Raees Khan (criminal lawyer)
Jigna Vora (ex crime reporter)
Ankita Lokhande
Vicky Jain
Soniya Bansal (Actor/Model)
Khanzaadi (Feroza Khan)
Sunny Arya (Tehelka Bhai)
Rinku Dhawan
Arun Mashettey
Abhishek Kumar
Isha Malviya
Bigg Boss 17 Live Streaming
The 17 season of Bigg Boss will be live streamed daily on JioCinema app and website for free. Users can also enjoy the 24/7 live streaming of the show.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Telecast
Bigg Boss 17 will be live telecasted daily on Colors TV channel.
Bigg Boss 17: Start Date
Bigg Boss 17 started from today on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with Grand Premiere episode.
Bigg Boss 17: Timings
Bigg Boss will be aired daily from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On Saturday and Sunday (weekend), the show will be telecasted at 9 pm. Salman Khan will host the weekend ka Vaar.
