Bigg Boss 16, 27 January 2023 Episode 119 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Here is the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 27 January 2023 Day 119.
Bigg Boss 16, 27 January 2023 Episode 119 Full Written Update: The episode started with Farah Khan hosting the show. She introduced Mika Singh on the stage for promoting his song 'Miss You'.
Farah asked Mika Singh if he will ever enter the Bigg Boss show. He replied he would like to enter BB house with Honey Singh and Badshah.
Mika entered the house while singing his song. He took MC Stan along with him on the stage. Shalin, Priyanka, Nimrit, Shiv, and other housemates also danced with Mika.
Mika gave a red rose to Archana. He told Nimrit that she doesn't look good while crying, instead she should be strong. Mika told Archana to narrate a poetry. Archana also sang a song while Mika was playing a guitar.
Mika Singh called MC Stan for a rap and sang a song "Tell Me Something Meri Jaan." Both Mika and Stan sang an awesome rap. Mika gave a task to contestants in which they had to give a 440 volt current to housemates by giving a reason.
Archana took Shiv's name and said that from beginning till date he has not played his individual game. Tina took Nimrit's name and said that she has become arrogant after becoming captain. Mika and housemates sang together.
Priyanka called first Shalin and both danced. Mika told her to name a contestant now. Priyanka called Nimrit and said that she uses personal comments against me.
Nimrit also took Priyanka's name. Mika sang a song while Priyanka was getting a current. Miked called Sumbul and said that her name is complicated. Sumbul called Priyanka and said that she has a condescending attitude towards me.
MC Stan took Archana's name and said that she has become arrogant after getting fame from the show. Mika told Archana to sing "Lag Ja Gale" song and both sang the song.
Shiv also took Archana's name and said that she hurts people. Shalin took Priyanka's name and said that she behaves arrogantly with me always and belittles me. Mika told Shalin to sing "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" song.
Mika asked Priyanka that why is it that most of the people took her name. She said that it is Mandli vs me. Priyanka said that these people pounce on me whenever they get an opportunity.
Mika advised housemates to stay happy and said that all of you will excel in your respective fields. Mika left the house.
Farah Khan entered the house and said that she has got a legend with her. Anil Kapoor entered the house and everyone welcomed him happily. Farah Khan told housemates that Anil's web series 'Night Manager' is about to come on 17 February and he has come for its promotion.
Farah Khan told Archana to narrate some poetry on Anil Kapoor. Archana was feeling shy and Anil called him "Archu". While Archana tried to narrate Shayari, Anil hugged her from behind and gave her a painting of red rose.
Anil Kapoor told Sumbul that he heard she dances very well and asked her to dance. Sumbul danced on Pathaan movie's song "Besharam Rang."
Anil and Farah gave housemates a task in which they had to tell who is manager in the house. Archana called Shiv as the manager and said that he manages the whole Mandli.
Tina also gave manager tag to Shiv and said that he manages his friends. Priyanka also took Shiv's name and said that he fights his as well his friends' fight.
Shalin named Priyanka as manager and said that she gets involved in everyone's fight and manages Tina and Archana.
MC Stan said that Priyanka is the manager and manages Tina. Sumbul took Priyanka's name and said that she manages Archana and Tina.
Shiv and Nimrit also said that Priyanka is the manager. Nimrit said that Tina uses everyone in the house including her. Anil said that Priyanka and Shiv is the manager of Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss gave a task to housemates in which they were supposed to say who are different pieces of chess in the game. Archana called joker to Sumbul, Ikka to herself, Raja to Shiv, and Rani to Priyanka.
Shalin called Raja to Shiv, Rani to Priyanka, Ikka to himself, and joker to Archana.
Shiv called Raja to MC Stan, Joker to Archana, Ikka to Nimrit, and Rani to Sumbul.
Sumbul called Raja to Stan, Rani to Priyanka, Joker to Archana, and Ikka to Shiv.
Nimrit called Raja to Shiv, Rani to Priyanka, Ikka to Stan, and Joker to Archana.
MC Stan called Archana Joker, Ikka to Nimrit, Raja to Shiv, and Rani to Priyanka.
Priyanka called Raja to Shiv, Ikka to herself, Joker to Sumbul, and Rani to Archana.
Tina called Raja to Shiv, Rani to Archana, Joker to Sumbul, and Ikka to Priyanka.
Bigg Boss asked housemates to name who is which piece of chess as per the majority. Priyanka said that according to majority she is the Rani, Archana is the joker, and Nimrit is Ikka. An ugly fight occurred between Shiv and Priyanka over seating arrangement issues.
Farah Khan told housemates that Salman has went to watch Pathaan which has become a blockbuster. She told them to dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan." Farah told housemates that she will make sure that all of them will have fun.
Farah told housemates that the chess pieces they have tagged with each other is wrong. Farah said that Archana has not played in a group and hence she is not a Joker, instead she is Ikka.
Farah said that Priyanka is not Rani but the only woman that is Rani and mastermind of the house is the one and only Tina Dutta. Tina was asked to sit on a stool. Tina said that I will be insulted this week as well. Farah said you have done so much this week, so it is quite obvious.
The episode ended there.
