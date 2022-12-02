Bigg Boss 16, 2 December, Episode 63 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16, 2 December, Full Episode 63 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 16, 2nd December 2022 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 1 December 2022, a captaincy related task was played between the housemates and Golden Guys. Ankit, Priyanka, Shalin, Sumbul became the contenders by sacrificing the passcodes for winning back the prize money. Archana and Sumbul were seen on loggerheads when the latter chose captaincy over prize money.
An ugly war of words was seen between Shalin and Nimrit, in which the latter accused him of making fun of her mental illness. During the task, Tina Dutta got injured and ended up in the medical room.
Let us read about today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 2 December 2022.
Bigg Boss 16, 2 December 2022 Episode 63 Friday: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan
The episode with Salman Khan on the BB stage. Abid, Sajid, and Nimrit are sharing some funny moments. Ankit, Priyanka, and Soundarya discuss about Tina's injury and all of them say that she recovered quickly and is walking normally today.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in garden area and gives them a task. In the task, some statements were displayed on a television that were said by housemate against each other. Each contestant had to guess the person who used the statement against them and throw mud on him/her as a punishment.
An ugly war of words was seen between Archana and Tina because of Archana's statement against Tina's birthday cake and her dog. upset with Archana's words, Tina called her insolent and mannerless.
A feud between Ankit and Priyanka occurred when the later got to know that Ankit has said Priyanka does not listen to me and talks every time in about the game. Ankit tries to explain but furious Priyanka was not ready to listen. Soundarya tried to intervene but Priyanka lashed on her saying do not interfere between us.
After the task, Ankit tries to talk to Priyanka and explain the things to her but she was not ready and walked away.
Sajid discussed with Nimrit about Archana's statements against Tina's dog and says I feel bad for Tina but Nimrit says that she is also not loyal with anyone and that is why she end up with wrong people.
Soundarya and Priyanka again get into a verbal spat over the Ankit's statement. Enraged with anger, Priyanka calls Soundarya a third wheel in their friendship.
Archana and Tina squabble and the later calls her bitch. Archana replies back saying you are bitch and the whole world knows what you are. Tina says I have a class. Archana taunts her saying she is a flop actress and after her show was shut down after seven years, she didn't do any work. Tina says, you are stupid and I have done enough work post my show even when people had no work, I was swamped.
Ankit goes to Priyanka and tells her to listen to him once. Priyanka cries inconsolably and tells him that she does everything for his happiness but he doesn't understand. Priyanka said, today I will reveal why do I talk only about the game. She says I discuss game with you because I want you to get involved. Priyanka further adds, Ankit you always use non-sense statements even in interviews and you are doing the same here. Priyanka tries to walk away but Ankit forcibly stops her. Irked by Priyanka's words, Ankit tells her that he will stay away from her now and will never talk to her again.
Ankit shares his feelings with Sajid and tells him the entire story behind the statement that he used for Priyanka. Sajid says, do not worry she is just hurt and this happens in a relationship. Ankit says I am not in a relationship with her and it is just a friendship. Sajid says, may be it is just friendship but looks like a relationship to audience. Sajid says I have been in many relationships and have faced the same issues.
Salman Khan says Ankit and Priyanka's relationship runs in a loop. He tells Ankit and Priyanka that all your fans were surprised by seeing your three days break up. Salman asks Ankit about the statement that he had used for Priyanka. Ankit narrates the entire incident to Salman Khan.
Salman says, Ankit do not explain to anybody, when they are not ready to listen. He gives some advice to Ankit about his game and tells him that he played well when he was not talking to Priyanka. Salman says to Priyanka and Ankit that they play well individually and should focus on their respective games.
Salman Khan starts talking to Tina. He says Tina I know Archana used some wrong words against your dog but I think you are the one who gave her a chance to speak against your pet. Salman says when your dog passed away, Bigg Boss strictly told you not to share with anyone but he revealed it to Shalin. Tina says, Sir I was shattered and that is why I told Shalin. Salman says when it was your birthdays, you said to Archana that you won't cut the cake because your pet died, however, the reality was that you were upset with Nimrit and Shiv over captaincy and said I don't want to celebrate with cheaters and liers. Tina apologizes and says it was my mistake.
Salman teases Golden Guys and tells them your dreams of entering the Bigg Boss is now fulfilled. Salman says I think you guys were thinking that you will get a script but unfortunately that is not gonna happen. Salman tells Golden Guys to come out of the house and bid goodbye to the housemates. Both Sunny and Bunty bid good bye to housemates and leave the BB house.
Archana comforts Priyanka saying you are right but you need to focus on your personal game. Archana gives her an example of a mother and her affection towards her children. Priyanka hugs her and says now she is relieved. Archana says, people think I am stupid and dumb but I am not and I know how to react in a particular situation.
Salman welcomes some hardcore fans of Bigg Boss on the stage, who have some questions for the housemates. A fan asks Tina, why was she cribbing about Nimrit and Shiv's disloyalty when she herself was making deals and her friendship was always demanding and convenient. He further says, you said that once you become a captain, you will ditch Nimrit and her group. Tina replies, yes I made deals because I am here to play a game. Salman intervenes saying, Are you playing with Shalin also?
The episode ends here.
Check this space regularly for daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.