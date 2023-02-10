Bigg Boss 16, 10 February Ep.133 Written Update: Shiv, Stan & Archana's Journey
Bigg Boss 16, 10 February 2023: Here is the full written episode of Day 133.
Bigg Boss 16, 10 February 2023 Day 133 Full Written Update: The episode started with huge crowd cheering for Shiv. Bigg Boss called Shiv as only contestants in the history who has been a finalist in two Bigg Boss shows.
Bigg Boss told Shiv that he is among those few contestants who play the show with both head and heart. He called Shiv as the heart of Mandali. Bigg Boss told Shiv that Marathas are brave and strong and he has played the show strongly and with dignity. Bigg Boss showed a video clip of Shiv's journey.
Shiv told audience that Bigg Boss showed me an entire movie and looks like I have become a hero. Bigg Boss told Shiv that I am bowing before you and blessing you for your life ahead.
Shiv entered the house and told housemates that I saw a picture of mine and it was amazing. He hugged MC Stan and shared some tit bits about the video. He called it as his life's biggest day.
MC Stan came out and audience went berserk while taking his name. Bigg Boss asked MC Stan that you said I now understood the game so shall we extend the season? Stan replied no.
Bigg Boss told MC Stan that he came to the BB house to give identity to rappers and he has been successful in doing so. Bigg Boss praised Stan for copying Sumbul's dad, Touqeer Sahab.
MC Stan told Bigg Boss that I heard from outside that this show is a basket ball but in reality it is a foot ball. Bigg Boss told Stan that he has the prayers of his mother and support of his fans with him and no one could harm him ever.
Bigg Boss told Stan that his word 'Shemdi' has become quite famous and all people of India use it when they are angry. Bigg Boss started a video of MC Stan's journey.
Bigg Boss told MC Stan that 'we feel you bro' and we will always remember your unique style and you have earned this respect 'Haq Se'.
MC Stan thanked all the audience and said that I was skeptical about entering the BB house but this was a nice decision.
Archana came out of the house and was happy after listening the voices of the crowd. Bigg Boss told Archana that if anyone asks you 'Kya Chala Hai', you should reply that 'Abhi Toh Archana Chala Hai.'
Bigg Boss told Archana that you always wanted to talk to me in English so I will praise you in English. Bigg Boss told Archana that she has played the game with her heart and soul.
Bigg Boss told Archana that she is one of the important parts of this show and has left no stone unturned for entertaining the audience. Bigg Boss narrated an inspirational poetry for Archana.
Bigg Boss told Archana that she is not wrong if she calls herself tigress. Archana said that she is the Tigress of Meerut.
A video clip of Archana's journey was displayed by the Bigg Boss and she looked happy.
Archana told audience that I look good and I didn't know it before and I am sure that I will get an MP now. Bigg Boss told Archana that she has won the hearts and it doesn't matter if she won't win the elections in future.
Rohit Shetty was seen in Bigg Boss's camera gali. He went inside the house by kicking the mirror.
The episode ended there. Check this space regularly for the daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
