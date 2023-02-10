Bigg Boss 16, 10 February Ep.133 Written Update: Shiv, Stan & Archana's Journey

Archana came out of the house and was happy after listening the voices of the crowd. Bigg Boss told Archana that if anyone asks you 'Kya Chala Hai', you should reply that 'Abhi Toh Archana Chala Hai.'

Bigg Boss told Archana that you always wanted to talk to me in English so I will praise you in English. Bigg Boss told Archana that she has played the game with her heart and soul.

Bigg Boss told Archana that she is one of the important parts of this show and has left no stone unturned for entertaining the audience. Bigg Boss narrated an inspirational poetry for Archana.

Bigg Boss told Archana that she is not wrong if she calls herself tigress. Archana said that she is the Tigress of Meerut.

A video clip of Archana's journey was displayed by the Bigg Boss and she looked happy.

Archana told audience that I look good and I didn't know it before and I am sure that I will get an MP now. Bigg Boss told Archana that she has won the hearts and it doesn't matter if she won't win the elections in future.

Rohit Shetty was seen in Bigg Boss's camera gali. He went inside the house by kicking the mirror.

The episode ended there. Check this space regularly for the daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.