Meet Alankode Haridas Who Keeps Pandit Shivkumar’s Santoor Alive in the South

Santoor is not a commonly used instrument in musical concerts in the south of India. Taking this instrument that is inspired by Sufi traditions from Kashmir to Kerala is Haridas Alankode, the only Malayali disciple of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Santoor virtuoso Pt Shivkumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, passed away following a heart attack on 10 May. Haridas told The Quint that his tribute to his guru is to keep the art alive.

Sharma single-handedly lifted the Sufi instrument of the Kashmir Valley and positioned it on par with oft played stringed instruments. Santoor in India is now synonymous with Pt Shivkumar Sharma, he said.