ADVERTISEMENT

'Cultural World Is Poorer': Modi, Others Mourn Demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were among others who expressed their condolences.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
'Cultural World Is Poorer': Modi, Others Mourn Demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of legendary Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Tuesday, 10 May, and said that the "cultural world is poorer."

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar were among others who expressed their condolences.

As per a reports, Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related issues for some time and he passed away at 84 due to a cardiac arrest.

The veteran musician has composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for a number of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni.

Also Read

Santoor Legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away

Santoor Legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×