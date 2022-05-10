Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Jukebox: Memorable Tracks by the Santoor Maestro

The santoor legend Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday aged 84. The maestro left behind iconic music which will remain etched in our memory for ages. Sharma, who was part of the duo Shiv-Hari with Hariprasad Chaurasia, started his journey into the world of film with the 1956 release Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje.

Before working together on their first film Silsila, the Shiv-Hari duo released their album Call of the Valley in 1967. As the world mourns Shivkumar Sharma’s demise, here are some of his most memorable songs: