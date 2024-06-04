Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: 3 Reasons Why Mamata Banerjee's TMC Swept Bengal

In Medinipur, the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari, who’s the BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the state, the TMC’s June Maliah bested the BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. The seat was held by BJP’s former state president, Dilip Ghosh.

In Coochbehar, former Union Minister, Nisith Pramanik was trailing against the TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma after the former also faced a battle against his own party colleagues in the seat.

In Hooghly, the TMC’s Rachana Banerjee had a considerable lead over BJP’s heavyweight leader Locket Chatterjee, also the incumbent MP.

In Barrackpur, the incumbent BJP MP Arjun Singh, who’s since gone to the TMC and come back, was also trailing.