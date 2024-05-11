How Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Grew from Berhampore's ‘Rock’er Chele’ to a 5-Time MP

Renuka Maddi’s association with and devotion for Adhir also comes from an act of help in 1996.

“I have known Adhir Da since 1996 when I came to Berhampur and took a rented flat. In 1998 I had bought a piece of land and politicians – from the Congress itself- had started a case against me to take away that land. At that time, I took Adhir Da’s help. I just had to tell him once. I got the money for that piece of land and built this house in 2004”, she says, sitting in her living room, next to the photos of her two deceased sons.

Across Berhampore, there are stories of Adhir organizing someone’s wedding, helping students go abroad, getting paperwork done and other such things.

Sources in the Congress, said that Adhir’s image as a street fighter and the results that he’d initially delivered for the Congress in Murshidabad, endeared him to the Gandhis.

“He had suggested that Pranab Mukherjee fight from the Muslim-dominated Jangipur Lok Sabha seat. Mukherjee won that seat in 2004 and 2009 and his son, Abhijit Mukherjee held the seat for one term after that. That was one of the decisions that cemented his place in the hearts of the Gandhis”, he said.

The fondness has continued. In 2019, when Congress leaders could not convince Rahul Gandhi to take on the position of the leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir was served up as the next choice, ostensibly due to his aggressive, bring-it-on image.

Since then, many of Adhir’s remarks – some of which stemmed from his lack of knowledge of Hindi- has put Congress on the backfoot many times.

Most recently, he backed racist remarks made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, giving more fodder to the BJP in the midst of a long-drawn election.

“We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloids and Negrito class of people. It is what it is. In the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said (referring to Pitroda) is his opinion. But it is true some people are white and some are dark”, said Chowdhury.