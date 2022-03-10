UP Elections 2022: Lakhimpur Kheri Fallout Fails to Deter Voters From BJP

The negative fallout of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October 2021 does not appear to have impacted the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral chances in the region, with the saffron party leading in most constituencies in the district.

The deaths of several farmers who were mowed down by an SUV owned by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was expected to affect the BJP's vote share in the region, but the results on Thurdsay, 10 March, have belied such assumptions.

Along with the Nighasan constituency where the incident took place, the BJP has won or is leading in all seats in the district.

In four constituencies, the BJP found itself with comfortable majorities over its nearest rival, the Samajwadi Party (SP):