Telangana Elections: Is BJP Working Towards a Hung Assembly?

Political surveys conducted by reputed third-party agencies and internal electoral committees of the three parties (BRS, Congress, and BJP) have indicated that there would be a change in the way the electorate is going to cast its vote this season. In fact, the ABP C-Voter poll highlights the possibility of an unclear verdict, citing just a 5-6 percent difference in the vote share between the BRS and Congress.

"It is this margin that the BJP is looking to net in certain constituencies and I see this being much more than a nuisance and a serious worry for the BRS especially," Prof Venkatewarlu said.

What has also forced the BJP to play for bronze while simultaneously eyeing gold is the likelihood of splitting votes in case of a multi-party fight in close to 30 constituencies. The entry of the Telangana TDP, YSR Telangana Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielding candidates heightens the feasibility of a disbursed voting pattern where no candidate is able to win with a convincing majority.

'If I cannot win, I will not anyone win' seems to be the BJP's ploy in a few regions where it will be a close contest.