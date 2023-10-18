Telangana Polls: Is Congress Playing It Safe With Reddy Dominance in Tickets?

The Congress' first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections has been made public – and the land-owning, influential Reddy community that dominates business and politics in both the Telugu-speaking states, has been given a sizable share of the tickets.

The Indian National Congress' decision to name 17 members of the Reddy community as candidates to fight the election indicates that the grand old party has chosen to play it safe as it eyes a second win in south India after the Karnataka victory in May this year.

Sidestepping its intent of granting a higher percentage of the tickets to candidates from backward classes, the Congress move to field a higher number of Reddys across key constituencies reflects not just the community's grip over the party, but also Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy's authority over the other senior party leaders.