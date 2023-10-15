Congress Releases First List of Candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls

The Congress on Sunday, 15 October released the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The party announced 144 party candidates from Madhya Pradesh, 30 candidates from Chhattisgarh polls and 55 from Telangana.

While former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara, the Congress has fielded Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from the Patan constituency.

This announcement comes a day after the party's Central Election Committee met on Saturday, 14 October to finalise candidates at the AICC office in New Delhi.