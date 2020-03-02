BL Santhosh: The Purist Seeking to Tighten RSS’ Grip on the BJP

A chemical engineer by training, Santhosh is a Brahmin with roots in Dakshina Kannada’s Puttur, who was born and raised in Bengaluru. His father ran a canteen.

Unmarried and a full-time RSS pracharak, Santhosh worked in Mysuru and Shimoga districts before becoming the state BJP's organisational secretary a decade ago. Since then, he has been known for his ability to mobilise the masses.

His campaigns to increase the party’s membership across the state and get working professionals to take sabbaticals to work for the BJP ahead of elections, have cemented his place in the party as a key strategist.

Among the rank and file of the BJP and the RSS, Santhosh is known as a dedicated party man with no selfish ambitions. But according to some party leaders, this is also his biggest problem. “He is self-righteous. He has a ‘purity complex’. Proud of his righteousness, he looks down on party leaders he doesn’t approve of,” said a BJP leader in Karnataka.