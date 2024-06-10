Narendra Modi Cabinet Live Updates: All Eyes on Portfolio Allocation as Govt To Hold First Meeting Today

Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0 Ministers Portfolio Live News Updates: A day after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term, along with his new Cabinet comprising 71 ministers, all eyes are now on who gets assigned which portfolio in NDA 3.0.
The new portfolios are likely to be announced after the NDA holds its first Cabinet meeting on Monday, 10 June. The communique in this regard will be released by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
In the new Cabinet, 30 will hold Cabinet rank, including those from allies like TDP, JD(U), LJP, JDS, and HAM; 35 will be Ministers of State (MoS) and five Ministers of State with Independent Charge.
While most senior ministers of PM Modi's previous cabinet, including BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, took oath along with the prime minister, nine new faces also took oath on Sunday. Stay tuned to The Quint for live updates!
BJP's two key allies the JD(U) and TDP got just one minister post each.
BJP chief JP Nadda will also be part of the new Cabinet.
Among the Union Ministers, six are former chief ministers, namely Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajnath Singh, HD Kumaraswamy, and Jitan Ram Manjhi.
So far, only seven women have taken oath as ministers: Nirmala Sitharaman, Annapurna Devi, Anupriya Patel, Raksha Khadse among others.
The Cabinet has 27 ministers from OBC, 10 from Scheduled Castes, 5 from Scheduled Tribes and 5 from minority communities, Hindustan Times reported.
NCP is the first NDA ally likely to not get a Cabinet post.
Narendra Modi Assumes Office, Signs First File as New PM
After being sworn in as the prime minister for a third term, Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi, which is meant to benefit over 9 crore farmers and distribute Rs 20,000 crore.
Yogi Adityanath Calls on Amit Shah
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Cabinet minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence ahead of the first meeting of the new government on Monday, 10 June.
Adityanath is said to have congratulated Shah on taking oath as a minister in the Cabinet.
Some Old Faces, Some New: Major Leaders From South India in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet
As many as five Cabinet ministers and eight Ministers of State from the five south Indian states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh – were sworn into the Modi 3.0 government on Sunday, 9 June.
Two ministerial posts were given to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one to Janata Dal (Secular), both of whom are the major regional allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Who are they? Find out here.
In Modi Cabinet 3.0, Some Surprise Entries and Some High Profile Exits
Who are the surprise entries this time?
1. JP Nadda: Jagat Prakash Nadda, currently the president of the BJP, served as the Health Minister in the first Modi Cabinet in 2014. Nadda's swearing in as a Cabinet Minister is surprising, considering the BJP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
2. Manohar Lal Khattar: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took oath as the Cabinet Minister.
3. Jual Oram: One of BJP's tallest leaders in Odisha, Oram took oath as a Minister for the first time in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
4. Lalan Singh: Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), the JD(U) MP from Munger in Bihar. A close aide of CM Nitish Kumar, this is Lalan Singh's first stint as a Union Cabinet Minister.