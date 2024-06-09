Some Old Faces, Some New: Major Leaders From South India in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet

As many as five Cabinet ministers and eight Ministers of State from the five south Indian states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh – were sworn into the Modi 3.0 government on Sunday, 9 June. Two ministerial posts were given to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one to Janata Dal (Secular), both of whom are the major regional allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

From Karnataka, the BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi were sworn in as Cabinet ministers, whereas Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna got MoS posts. JD(S) chief and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also received a Cabinet post.