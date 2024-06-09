In Modi Cabinet 3.0, Some Surprise Entries and Some High Profile Exits

1. JP Nadda: Jagat Prakash Nadda, currently the president of the BJP, served as the Health Minister in the first Modi Cabinet in 2014. Nadda's swearing in as a Cabinet Minister is surprising, considering the BJP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Unlike his predecessor Amit Shah, under whose leadership the BJP won 303 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, BJP under Nadda could not manage to cross the halfway mark on its own — leaving more room for alliance partners and giving the Opposition a new lease of life.

2. Manohar Lal Khattar: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took oath as the Cabinet Minister. In a sudden move, Khattar resigned as the Chief Minister of Haryana earlier in April, and was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini. The anti-incumbency being faced by Khattar-led state government is being said to have cost BJP five out of ten seats in the recently held General Election.

3. Jual Oram: One of BJP's tallest leaders in Odisha, Oram took oath as a Minister for the first time in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He also served as the Tribal Minister in the first Modi government in 2014. Currently, Oram is the President of BJP's state unit in Odisha where the party swept the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls recently.

4. Lalan Singh: Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), the JD(U) MP from Munger in Bihar. A close aide of CM Nitish Kumar, this is Lalan Singh's first stint as a Union Cabinet Minister.

5. Ram Mohan Naidu: After taking oath today, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party became the youngest union cabinet minister of India. He is also the National General Secretary of the TDP and the Leader of the Party in the Lok Sabha.

6. HD Kumaraswamy: Former leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy has served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice from 2006-2007 and 2018-2019.

7. CR Paatil: Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister for the first time. Under his leadership, in 2022, the BJP won a seventh consecutive election with a record 156 of 182 seats, the most won by any political party in Gujarat's history.

8. Shivraj Chouhan: The senior BJP leader, who is also the longest serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, took oath as a Minister in the new Cabinet. Chouhan was expected to get a ministerial berth ever since he was not picked as the Chief Minister despite leading the party to a mammoth victory in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.