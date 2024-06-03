Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Date, Time, and Where To Watch Election Results

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: With a six-week-long voting exercise in the world's largest democracy now over, people are waiting for the outcome of the mega-polling process. One should note that the last phase of the voting process was conducted on Saturday, 1 June. Citizens of India should note the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result date and time. The voting for the Lok Sabha Election started with the first phase on 19 April. The other phases were held on 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, and 1 June.
According to the latest official details, the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, 4 June. Interested people must note the date and time to follow the live counting of votes. All the important details about the Lok Sabha Election will be available on the ECI website.
Let's take a look at the Lok Sabha Election 2024 result date, time, and tracking channels. You must stay alert to know which party is leading the counting this time.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date and Time
According to the official details announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be conducted on Tuesday, 4 June. One should note that the Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results were counted on Saturday, 1 June.
As per the details, the counting of votes will start at 8 am IST, on Tuesday. One should note that the counting of votes for the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies began at 6 am IST on Sunday, 2 June.
Citizens of India are excited to watch the Lok Sabha Election results to know which party will come to power.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Where To Watch Counting of Votes?
The Election Commission of India, ECI will keep sharing the latest counting-related data online on Tuesday. You can track the counting of votes via the official website of the ECI - results.eci.gov.in.
Interested people can follow the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results on the official website of The Quint. It will keep you updated with the counting of votes in real-time.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exit Poll Result
The exit polls, released on Saturday, 1 June, predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading the Lok Sabha Election. To know the exact details, you have to follow the counting of votes on Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)