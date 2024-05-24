Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Faces Huge Churn in Haryana, How Much Can it Lose?

Haryana votes on 25 May for the Lok Sabha elections but the state is witnessing a political churn that goes beyond these elections.

Less than two months after BJP changed its chief minister in the state, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, three Independent MLAs withdrew support from the government, reportedly reducing it to a minority government.

But even this crisis is symptomatic of a larger problem. There are reports of large scale rural unrest against the BJP government due to agrarian distress and lack of job opportunities.

It is important to remember that Haryana has been a bellwether state nationally for over two decades. The state has overwhelmingly voted for the party that's winning at the national level.

What is going wrong for the BJP?

How much can it impact the Lok Sabha elections?

How is the Opposition placed?

Let's try and answer these three questions in this piece.