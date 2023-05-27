Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Oath-Taking of 24 Ministers Underway

The swearing-in ceremony of 24 Congress MLAs as Cabinet ministers in the newly elected Karnataka government is currently underway at the Vidhan Soudha.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot arrived at the Vidhan Soudha earlier on Saturday, 27 May.

The ministers who have taken oath so far include Kanakagiri MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi, five-time Lingayat MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, three-time MLA KN Rajanna, MLA and Dalit leader HC Mahadevappa, former JD(S) leader N Cheluvaraya Swamy, three-time minister Krishan Byregowda, and Congress leader HK Patil.