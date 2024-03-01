Bengaluru Cafe Blast: 9 Injured, Probe Ongoing to Determine Cause | What We Know

As many as nine people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday, 1 March, the police said.

Where did the blast occur? The explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe, which is a popular eatery in the city's Kundalahalli area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), a bomb squad, and a forensics team are on site and have been conducting a probe into the incident.

Among the injured are a customer and three employees, Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of the cafe, told TV9 news channel.

Cause of the blast: Rao said that the blast was caused by something which was kept in a customer's bag. "The explosion happened in the area where customers wash their hands. It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded," she told TV9.

While the police have not officially declared the cause of the blast, former Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao confirmed to The Quint that it is a bomb blast.