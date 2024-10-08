Vinesh Phogat Wins: Wrestler Bags Haryana's Julana Seat by 6015 Votes

Former Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has made history by winning the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. Contesting on a Congress ticket, Phogat emerged victorious with a lead of 5,909 votes over BJP candidate Yogesh Bairagi. This marks the first time in 19 years that the Congress party has won in Julana — a seat last secured by the party in 2005.
Phogat faced tough competition in the multi-cornered election. Besides BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, she was up against incumbent MLA Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and fellow wrestler Kavita Dalal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had dominated the seat from 2009 to 2019, but Phogat’s win has broken the streak, offering a glimmer of hope for the Congress in Haryana.
Speaking to the media post her win, Phogat said, she planned to focus solely on politics. She said, "People have given me their love, I will have to work for them on the ground. It is not possible to work on both simultaneously (politics and wrestling)."
Phogat’s Journey into Politics
Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics was driven by her experiences and frustrations with the system. As a leading figure in the wrestlers' protests of 2023, she stood against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of harassment. Singh, a BJP member, faced numerous allegations, but the lack of action from the government and courts led Phogat to take a different path.
“We tried fighting on the streets, people from all walks of life joined our protests, but we didn’t get justice,” Phogat told The Quint, reflecting on her activism. “We tried to get to the courts, but we know how the courts work.”
Her words carried the weight of two years of struggle.
"Mai nahi chahti hamare jo do saal ka sangharsh hai, humne jo muheem start ki harassment ki, wo khatam nahi honi chahiye," she said. "We want to provide safety for women in any and every field. We want to keep the spirit alive."Vinesh Phogat to The Quint
Phogat’s activism led her to take on a more direct role in politics, and after her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics, she joined the Congress, and was soon announced as the party candidate from Julana.
While she couldn’t secure a medal at the Olympics, she chose to pivot towards fighting for change through the electoral system.
Her political career has been closely tied to her ongoing battle with the BJP-led central government. Her opposition to the party’s handling of the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh played a major role in building her political platform.
Singh’s son, who also received a BJP ticket, was a symbol for Phogat of the “impunity” enjoyed by powerful figures in the party. "The truth will come out. We will win," Phogat had asserted.
A New Chapter for Phogat
Phogat has been open about the struggles she faced after her defeat at the Olympics, admitting that it took a toll on her mental health. However, her new role in politics has given her a renewed sense of purpose. “I want to start the next chapter of my life serving other people and the society,” she said, embracing the opportunity to make a difference in Haryana.
Her victory has ushered in a new era for the Congress party in Julana, bringing the seat back into the fold after nearly two decades. For Phogat, this is just the beginning of a journey to bring about meaningful change in the state, particularly for women in sports and those suffering from systemic inequality.
As Phogat takes on her new responsibilities, all eyes will be on her to see how she delivers on her promises to the people of Julana and the broader wrestling community.