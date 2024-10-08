Why Aftab Ahmed and Congress' Win in Nuh is Significant Despite Haryana Upset

In one of the most high-stakes elections in Haryana, the one district where Congress has won with a huge margin is Nuh and its sub-districts such as Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana. In the Muslim-majority Nuh, MLA Aftab Ahmed of Congress has won with 91,833 votes.
From Nuh, Aftab Ahmed has won by a margin of over 46,000 votes, while in Ferozepur Jhirka, MLA Mamman Khan's winning margin is over 95,000 votes and in Punahana, Mohammad Ilyas has won by a margin of over 30,000 votes.
The win for Congress in Nuh corresponds with the sentiments of the locals in Nuh. On ground, there was resentment and anger over unemployment, lack of any development by the BJP and the predominant violence and harassment faced by 'cow vigilantes.'
Why Ahmed's Win is Significant
This is the first time Ahmed has maintained a second winning streak in Nuh after alternative wins in Assembly elections in the past.
In 2019, when MLA Ahmed won with over 4,000 votes but in 2014, Ahmed lost to BJP's Zakir Hussain by margin of 32,000 votes. Back in 2009, he won with over 17,000 votes against BJP. But in 2005, Ahmed lost to an Independent candidate with over 4,000 votes.
Mamman Khan Retains Ferozepur Jhirka
Nuh, which is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies, has historically mostly stuck with either Congress or an independent candidate and only a few times with an Indian National Lok Dal.
When The Quint visited Nuh for our election coverage, most locals in almost a prescient manner had stated that Congress will emerge victorious in Nuh, majorly because of two factors: BJP fueling polarisation and absence of development.
A strong anti-BJP sentiment. Locals, including panchayat leaders stated "BJP is only fighting on religion and caste, they have been pitting communities against each other as they have not brought about any development in Nuh and have nothing to show for it."
Meanwhile, MLA Mamman Khan — who found himself embroiled in Nuh violence of last year — has won for second time by a huge margin of over 70,000 votes in Ferozepur Jhirka.
Earlier this year, UAPA charges were slapped against him, around 6 months after the violence took place during Braj Mandal yatra on 31 July 2023.
In 2019, he won with over 37,000 votes against BJP's Naseem Ahmed, he had, however, lost to Naseem when he with with INLD in 2014 in the same seat.
This time around, there were reports of sporadic incidents of violence in Nuh district during the polling on 5 October.
A scuffle reportedly broke out between supporters of Mohd Ilyas, the Congress candidate from Punahana and Raees Khan, an independent candidate.
In this third subdistrict of Nuh, Mohammad Ilyas has also managed to retain his seat for the second time as well by a margin of over 30,000 votes. The last time he was defeated was by Rahish Khan, an independent candidate in 2014.
The turnout in Nuh district was at 72.1 percent — marginally higher than the previous Assembly election’s turnout of 71.42 percent. On the whole, the Nuh Assembly constituency recorded 73.9 percent turnout, while Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana saw 72.9 percent and 69.5 percent turnout, respectively.