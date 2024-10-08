Why Aftab Ahmed and Congress' Win in Nuh is Significant Despite Haryana Upset

Earlier this year, UAPA charges were slapped against him, around 6 months after the violence took place during Braj Mandal yatra on 31 July 2023.

In 2019, he won with over 37,000 votes against BJP's Naseem Ahmed, he had, however, lost to Naseem when he with with INLD in 2014 in the same seat.

This time around, there were reports of sporadic incidents of violence in Nuh district during the polling on 5 October.

A scuffle reportedly broke out between supporters of Mohd Ilyas, the Congress candidate from Punahana and Raees Khan, an independent candidate.

In this third subdistrict of Nuh, Mohammad Ilyas has also managed to retain his seat for the second time as well by a margin of over 30,000 votes. The last time he was defeated was by Rahish Khan, an independent candidate in 2014.