Kumari Selja Interview: 'BJP, JJP Lost All Trust of People of Haryana'

In an exclusive interview with Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja said the final decision on the party's Chief Minister candidate would rest with the party high command.

On her absence from campaigning for the Haryana State Assembly Elections for over 13 days, Selja said "there were some internal conflicts" but the party leaders "talked it out".

The former Congress Haryana chief said the JJP and BJP had lost the trust of the people of Haryana, and claimed that the Congress party would form the government in the agrarian state after 10 years of BJP rule.