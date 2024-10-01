Kumari Selja Interview: 'BJP, JJP Lost All Trust of People of Haryana'

Producer: Avanish Singh
Camera: Shivkumar Maurya
Video Editor: Kriti Saxena
English Script: Jaspreet Singh
In an exclusive interview with Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja said the final decision on the party's Chief Minister candidate would rest with the party high command.
On her absence from campaigning for the Haryana State Assembly Elections for over 13 days, Selja said "there were some internal conflicts" but the party leaders "talked it out".
The former Congress Haryana chief said the JJP and BJP had lost the trust of the people of Haryana, and claimed that the Congress party would form the government in the agrarian state after 10 years of BJP rule.
What else did she say on campaigning for candidates of Bhupinder Hooda's clan, Dalit politics, and Manohar Lal Khattar inviting her to join the BJP? Watch the full interview on YouTube to find out.
