Haryana and J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early Trends Show Tight Race For BJP and Congress in Both States

In what is being seen as the first litmus test for the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, counting of votes for 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly and 87 seats for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, 8 October.

In Haryana, the BJP is looking to skirt off anti-incumbency and win a consecutive third term, while the Congress is cornering the BJP-led government in the state on issues of unemployment, farmers' woes, Agniveers' grievances and others. The wrestler's protest, which has inadvertently become a poll plank in the state with Olympian Vinesh Phogat contesting on a Congress ticket from Julana Assembly seat, which falls in Jind district.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed their first Assembly elections after a decade, and after the abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew J&K's special status and statehood. Besides the BJP and Congress, Farooq Abdullah' National Conference (JKNC) and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) have contested.

While a clutch of exit polls have predicted a Congress sweep in Haryana, they haven't given a clear majority to any party in J&K. However, BJP is set to face a setback in both states if exit polls are to be believed.