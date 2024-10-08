Haryana and J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early Trends Show Tight Race For BJP and Congress in Both States

Haryana and J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE
In what is being seen as the first litmus test for the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, counting of votes for 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly and 87 seats for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, 8 October.
In Haryana, the BJP is looking to skirt off anti-incumbency and win a consecutive third term, while the Congress is cornering the BJP-led government in the state on issues of unemployment, farmers' woes, Agniveers' grievances and others. The wrestler's protest, which has inadvertently become a poll plank in the state with Olympian Vinesh Phogat contesting on a Congress ticket from Julana Assembly seat, which falls in Jind district.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed their first Assembly elections after a decade, and after the abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew J&K's special status and statehood. Besides the BJP and Congress, Farooq Abdullah' National Conference (JKNC) and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) have contested.
While a clutch of exit polls have predicted a Congress sweep in Haryana, they haven't given a clear majority to any party in J&K. However, BJP is set to face a setback in both states if exit polls are to be believed.
Counting of votes in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir began at 8 am.
In both the states BJP and Congress are locked in a neck and neck fight.
The Congress is set to form a government in Haryana with a comfortable majority.
This is Jammu and Kashmir's first Assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370.
Exit polls in Jammu and Kashmir have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance may have a lead.
Harayana Election Results: Congress Leads, BJP Trails Close Behind
Early trends from the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections show the Congress is leading in 32 seats, and the BJP is currently leading in 19 seats.
Omar Abdullah Leading, Show Early Leads
Early trends indicate that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading in the Ganderbal Assembly constituency. He is also running for the Budgam seat where counting is currently underway.
J&K Assembly Election Results: BJP and Congress Neck and Neck in Early Trends
As counting of ballots begins for the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections early trends show both the BJP and the Congress are leading in 13 seats, while PDP is leading in 1 seat.
Haryana Assembly Election Results: Congress and BJP in a Tight Race
As the vote counting progresses for the Haryana Assembly elections, early results indicate that the BJP is leading in 10 seats, while Congress has a lead in 10.