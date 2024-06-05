Lok Sabha Results 2024: Did Any Exit Poll Manage to Predict it Accurately?

It may be said that the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections were surprising for many. While the BJP was confident of bettering their numbers of 2014 and 2019, their final tally could only reach 240 – a big drop of 63 seats from the last elections.

The belief that BJP will get a decisive mandate was further cemented by the exit polls, which are popularly being projected as the indicators of voting trends in the elections. However, these polls have an erratic track record. Sometimes they correspond, and at other times, they contradict the final results.