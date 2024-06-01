How Accurate Have Exit Poll Predictions Been in the past Lok Sabha Elections

India Today - Axis My India was right in forecasting the BJP-led NDA bloc emerging as the winner by placing it within a range of 339-365 and the Congress-led UPA coming in second place within a range of 77-108. However, they underestimated the seats won by Others, which in actuality stood at 100.

News 18’s IPSOS got it wrong as they under-estimated BJP’s wins with an estimate of 276, that fell short of the party’s actual seat tally which stood at 303. Likewise, they predicted the Congress’ seatshare at a lower bid than their actual win on 52 seats.

Times Now’s VMR was right in predicting the BJP emerging as the single largest party but underestimated their haul by placing it at 262 seats, when they actually won 303 seats. The exit poll also accorded Congress a victory on 78 seats, much higher than their actual result of winning 52 seats.

Republic TV’s CVoter and ABP Nielson were accurate in predicting the BJP-led NDA emerging as the winning side, but underestimated their haul. In contrast, both outlets overestimated the seats won by the Congress-led UPA by a great measure. Similarly, they overestimated the number of seats won by Others which stood at 100 in reality.