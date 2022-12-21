Delhi MCD: Elections for New Mayor To Be Held on 6 January

Election to pick the new mayor of Delhi after the high-stakes municipal polls will be held on 6 January with the last date to file nominations being 27 December, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Who won the MCD elections? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 7 December surpassed the majority mark and secured victory in 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the polling for which was conducted on 4 December across Delhi.

The impact: The MCD polls ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) breaking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-long tenure in power in the civic body.