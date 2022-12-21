Delhi MCD: Elections for New Mayor To Be Held on 6 January
The last date to file nominations is 27 December.
Election to pick the new mayor of Delhi after the high-stakes municipal polls will be held on 6 January with the last date to file nominations being 27 December, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Who won the MCD elections? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 7 December surpassed the majority mark and secured victory in 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the polling for which was conducted on 4 December across Delhi.
The impact: The MCD polls ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) breaking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-long tenure in power in the civic body.
What now? The AAP, which first formed the state government seven years ago and got re-elected in 2020, is faced with a decision it hasn't had to deal with in its tenure so far — the election of a mayor for a unified Delhi Municipal Corporation, and by extension, a mayor for all of Delhi.
But this process comes with its own share of challenges and changes. What goes into electing a mayor for the capital of India? When was the last time Delhi elected a mayor? And what's likely to happen next? Click here to read our explainer.
