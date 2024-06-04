ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video of DK Shivakumar Shared With False Claim That He Spoke Against INDIA Bloc

The video is being shared out of context. DK Shivakumar said that the INDIA bloc will form the government.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

A video showing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is going viral to claim that he said that the INDIA bloc will not be able to form the government post Lok Sabha elections.

The video is being shared out of context. DK Shivakumar said that the INDIA bloc will form the government.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The viral video is clipped.

  • In the original video, Shivakumar says that he doesn’t believe in the exit poll projections and adds that he believes that the INDIA bloc can form the government.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search o on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

  • This was shared on 3 June 2024 and it carried Shivakumar’s byte where the reporter first asks him about Congress' winning predictions in the election to which he says that they (Congress) will win all seven seats.

  • But no state or constituency was mentioned here.

  • Further, the reporter asks Shivakumar his reaction to the exit poll that showed majority with the NDA and he says, "I don’t believe. We will have. INDIA will form the government.”

0

Conclusion: A clipped video of DK Shivakumar is going viral with misleading context against INDIA bloc.

