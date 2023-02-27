Exit Poll Says BJP+ Will Sweep Tripura With 36-45 Seats, Cong To Draw a Blank

Tripura exit poll results 2023: According to Axis My India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance will sweep the state of Tripura, winning 36-45 seats in the 60-member House.

The Left, on the other hand, will win 6-11 seats, while the Congress won't win any. The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on the other hand, will win 9-16 seats, according to the poll.

The Matrize exit poll, on the other hand, predicted 29-36 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 13-21 for the Left and Congress alliance, and 11-16 for the TMP.

The TimesNow-ETG poll predicted 21-27 seats for BJP+ and 18-24 seats for the Left.