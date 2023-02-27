Exit Polls Predict Clean Sweep by the BJP+NDPP Alliance in Nagaland

Nagaland exit polls 2023: Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in the state of Nagaland.

According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP+ will win 35-43 seats in the 60-member House of Nagaland.

The Congress, on the other hand, will win a meagre 1-3 seats, while the Naga People's Front will win 2-5, according to the poll.

The TimesNow-ETG poll also states that the BJP-NDPP alliance will sweep the state with 39-49 seats, whereas the NPF will win 4-8.

Meanwhile, the Axis My India poll predicted 38-48 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 3-8 seats for the NPF.