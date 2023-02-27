Exit Polls Predict Clean Sweep by the BJP+NDPP Alliance in Nagaland
The Nagaland Assembly election was conducted on Monday, 27 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Nagaland exit polls 2023: Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in the state of Nagaland.
According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP+ will win 35-43 seats in the 60-member House of Nagaland.
The Congress, on the other hand, will win a meagre 1-3 seats, while the Naga People's Front will win 2-5, according to the poll.
The TimesNow-ETG poll also states that the BJP-NDPP alliance will sweep the state with 39-49 seats, whereas the NPF will win 4-8.
Meanwhile, the Axis My India poll predicted 38-48 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 3-8 seats for the NPF.
Voting got underway in Nagaland at 7 am and continued till 4 pm. The counting of votes for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura will be held on 2 March.
The Election Commission of India had deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, in addition to the police, as part of the security arrangements in the state.
In Nagaland, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats were up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates was in the balance at 2,351 polling booths.
The key parties in Nagaland include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which contested the elections in an alliance with the BJP, in a 40-20 seat tie-up.
The alliance will be up against the Naga People's Front. Other prominent parties fighting in the elections are the Congress and the Communist Party of India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Exit Poll Nagaland Elections 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.