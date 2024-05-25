Ayushman Bharat & Poll Promises: Why ASHA Women Are in a 'Catch-22' Situation

Rawat is the district vice president of their union, the ASHA Bahu Kalyan Samiti, and her sentiment is shared by many ASHAs.

"They are fooling and misleading the public," Rawat added.

During her interim budget speech this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and helpers."

Shortly after, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) official X account posted these images to mark their inclusion into the scheme.