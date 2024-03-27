'Burnout, Breakdown and Burden': A Day in the Life of India's ASHA Women

“It’s like I have spent most of my life in a job where I expected a lot and got very little in return. I thought it would give me support in old age. Did I make the wrong decision?”

Almost 20 Years. No Fixed Salary.

For 59-year-old Kiran Pandey who is part of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), colloquially called as ASHA didi or ASHA bahu, life has not been easy.

Yet, her life represents thousands of ASHA workers who staged the 'Kalambandh' dharna between February and March all over Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections in April. 'Kalambandh' translates to 'penned down' or 'recorded.'