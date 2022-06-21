CBI Files 2 Charge Sheets in March 2022 Birbhum Violence, Names 4 in Murder Case

The CBI has filed two separate charge sheets in the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh and the arson allegedly triggered by it in which 10 people were burnt to death in Bogtui village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on 21 March, officials said on Monday, 20 July.

The CBI has named four persons as accused in its charge sheet filed in the murder of Bhadu Sheikh whereas 18 people, including TMC leader Anarul Hussain and two juveniles, have been named in the arson case, they said.