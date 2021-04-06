Maha Govt Moves SC Against Order Permitting CBI to Probe Deshmukh
The Bombay High Court had directed a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations by Param Bir Singh.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 6 April, moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order permitting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preliminary probe into allegations of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The Bombay High Court had on Monday, 5 April, had directed the probe into the allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. The court had ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI would decide on the course of action.
The same day, Deshmukh resigned from his post. In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh wrote, “The Bombay High Court on 5 April, on the basis of the plea by advocate Jayshree Patil, ordered a preliminary investigation by the CBI against me. In the backdrop of the order, it doesn’t morally suit me to continue as the home minister. Hence, I have decided to step down from the post. I request you to relieve me from the same.”
Singh accused Deshmukh of corruption and meddling in the police force’s functioning and transfers.
After his resignation, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari handed over the charge of the key department to a cabinet minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil.
On March 25, Singh filed criminal public interest litigation, seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Waze has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the probe into the explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. The petition also alleged corruption on his part in police transfers and postings. Deshmukh, however, rubbished the allegations.
