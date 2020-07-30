Maharashtra Extends Lockdown With Relaxations Till 31 Aug

Following the Unlock 3.0 announcement by the Centre, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till 31 August, but with an easing of restrictions.



The state government has decided to continue all precautions as announced earlier, but gradually restrictions are likely to be lifted during the month as part of the 'Mission Begin Again', an official announcement said late on Wednesday, 29 July.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the lockdown is necessary in the present circumstances with COVID-19 cases surging in the state.