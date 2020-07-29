India to Export 4 Crore Masks, 20 Lakh Medical Goggles Every Month

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the Centre will do "monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of medical coveralls for COVID-19.”

However, export of masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended), and nitrile gloves are prohibited.

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.