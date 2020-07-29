India to Export 4 Crore Masks, 20 Lakh Medical Goggles Every Month
The DGFT said that the Centre will do “monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of medical coveralls for COVID-19.”
The Centre on Wednesday said it has allowed the export of four crore surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month."Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, government permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Wednesday.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the Centre will do "monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of medical coveralls for COVID-19.”
However, export of masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended), and nitrile gloves are prohibited.
All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.
The export of these masks and goggles have been moved from the banned category to restricted, under which an exporter has to seek licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
The requirement for PPE kits is increasing all over the world, with coronavirus cases crossing the 16 million mark.
